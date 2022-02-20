Bolton Wanderers won 4-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon in League One yesterday.

Bolton entertained a struggling AFC Wimbledon at a snow-bound UniBol Stadium. The Trotters have been battling hard to remain on the tails of the top-six and a 4-0 win helped that cause.

A first-half goal from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (36′) was all that separated the two sides in a very tight first half. That was a half to whet the appetite for the following 45 minutes of football.

Oladapo Afolayan (56′) scored Bolton’s second of the afternoon before Bodvarsson turned from scorer to provider as Dion Charles (67′) made it 3-0. There was still time near the end for Amadou Bakayoko to make it 4-0 and round out a big win for Bolton.

Here are three Bolton Wanderers players who impressed in the win v AFC Wimbledon on Saturday:

Dion Charles – WhoScored rating 8.5

The 26-year-old Charles scored his sixth goal of the season against AFC Wimbledon, adding to that with his third assist. These nine goal contributions have all come in Bolton’s last 10 games.

Added to this, the striker had three shots at goal, scoring from his one on-target shot. He was also accurate (67%) with his passing, completing eight passes from 12 attempts – three of these being key passes setting up chances.

Jón Dadi Bodvarsson – WhoScored rating 8.2

Charles’ fellow frontman Bodvarsson weighed in with a goal and an assist. These were his first goal contributions for the Trotters since his January move from Millwall.

He was also a thorn in AFC Wimbledon’s side with three key passes creating scoring opportunities for Ian Evatt’s side. He also won one tackle and one header in Bolton’s big win.

Oladapo Afolayan – WhoScored rating 8.2

Afoloyan was another Trotters player who performed well and did damage from his attacking midfield position. The 24-year-old is in his first season with the club after his move from West Ham.

It is a move that is paying dividends for Bolton, the exciting former Hammer now having 10 League One goals and five assists with his effort this afternoon. He also completed one dribble and a game-leading six successful tackles.