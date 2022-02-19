Middlesbrough midfielder Matt Crooks accumulated his 10th yellow card of the season against Bristol City on Saturday and will sit out the midweek clash with West Brom whilst suspended.

Middlesbrough lost to the Robins 2-1 this weekend; just their third loss since Chris Wilder took over back in November last year.

Nigel Pearson’s side took a two goal lead, with Matt Crooks netting a consolation goal in stoppage time.

The last minute header means Crooks now has nine goals in all competitions, and he will be a huge miss for Middlesbrough in their next game.

He picked up a yellow card early in the first half, just 17 minutes into the game. He has 10 yellow cards to his name and will miss the game against West Brom on Tuesday night at the Riverside.

Crooks has already served a one match suspension after accumulating five yellow cards earlier in the season. The one game he missed coincidentally was against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The reverse fixture back in November ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals from Josh Coburn and Grady Diangana meaning the points were shared.

The draw turned out to be Neil Warnock’s last game in charge of the Teessiders before making way for Wilder.

West Brom come into the clash in 11th place in the table and winless in five games, losing four and drawing one.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough boast the best home record in the entire division and have won their last six in a row at the Riverside.