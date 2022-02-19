Middlesbrough lost just their third game since Chris Wilder took over in November this afternoon, with Bristol City picking up all three points at Ashton Gate.

Middlesbrough slip from sixth to seventh in the Championship table after the defeat, but are just one point outside of the play-off places as things stand.

Bristol City have now won their last four games at home, and moved up from 17th to 16th.

With the chase on for a place in the top six come the end of the season, Middlesbrough need to be at the top of their game to make sure they achieve that goal.

But they weren’t at the races at Ashton Gate earlier today, and here are three players that disappointed for the away side…

Neil Taylor – WhoScored rating 5.8

The left wing-back is second choice behind Marc Bola at the club, but the injury to Bola means the 33-year-old is having to play a twice a week most weeks.

It is forgivable that he can have an off day and that is precisely what he had at Bristol City this afternoon.

Isaiah Jones – WhoScored rating 6.1

Middlesbrough’s star man was nullified all afternoon by Nigel Pearson’s side.

The Bristol City boss talked about Boro’s threat on the right hand-side and so identified the threat and dealt with it incredibly well.

Jones wasn’t able to get one-on-one with the full back and create chances as he does, and he was dispossessed a worrying five times in the 90 minutes.

Joe Lumley – WhoScored rating 6.2

The Boro goalkeeper hasn’t been too steady all season and had another poor performance against the Robins.

He faced five shots all game and conceded two, and would have hoped to have done better on both occasions.