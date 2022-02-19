West Brom lost 2-0 away at Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Steve Bruce’s third game in charge of West Brom ended in yet another defeat, and another goalless showing from his side.

The Baggies haven’t scored in any of their last five Championship outings now. They’ve won just once in the league all season and continue to plummet down the table, now finding themselves in 11th.

Second half goals from Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell today sealed what was a confident win for Luton Town.

For Bruce and his Baggies side though, it’s another defeat that shows the scale of the rebuilding job needed at the club.

Here’s three West Brom players who struggled in the defeat v Luton Town today…

Sam Johnstone – WhoScored rating 5.5

The England man had another forgetful game. He’s come back into the fold since Bruce has taken over but Johnstone isn’t playing with the same confidence or ability that he has in previous seasons.

He managed just two saves throughout the game and one successful claim, as per WhoScored.

Johnstone wasn’t helped by his defenders today, but he wasn’t his usual assured self in between the sticks this afternoon.

Alex Mowatt – WhoScored rating 6.0

Mowatt started the season in fine form. He was performing just as well as everyone expected him too but after a period of time off with injury, he’s not been the same player.

The midfielder once again failed to make an impression in the centre of the park, failing to make a key pass or a successful tackle throughout today’s game.

West Brom could really do with him stepping up in their time of need.

Adam Reach – WhoScored rating 6.1

Another summer signing, and another player who is failing to provide that creative spark.

Reach has been deployed in a more attacking role under Bruce but the former Sheffield Wednesday man has so far been uninspiring.

He attempted 34 passes today but just one of those counted as a key pass, whilst failing to register a single successful dribble or shot on goal.