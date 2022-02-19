Sunderland lost 2-1 at home to MK Dons in League One this afternoon.

Alex Neil took charge of his first home game as Sunderland manager today. The Scot drew in his first game in charge away at AFC Wimbledon last weekend, and after a full week of training with his new side, optimism was high going into today.

Even despite the opposition – MK Dons have been in fine form of late and started the day in 3rd place of the League One table.

And Liam Manning’s Dons got the win. Mo Eisa put them in front after half-time before Ross Stewart equalised.

But Connor Wickham would score the winning goal for MK Dons after 76 minutes, condemning the Black Cats to another defeat and pushing them out of the top-six and into 7th.

Here’s three Sunderland players who disappointed in the 2-1 defeat v MK Dons today:

Leon Dajaku – WhoScored rating 5.6

When Dajaku joined on loan in the summer, many had high hopes for the German winger. But he’s become inconsistent, dropping in and out of the starting XI, and today was another forgetful performance from him.

Dajaku managed just one goal attempt in today’s game, failed to register a single successful dribble and completed only 10 passes throughout.

Dan Neil – WhoScored rating 5.9

Neil is usually Sunderland’s creative spark in the middle of the park. He’s playing in a slightly new role under Alex Neil though, operating on the left of a midfield three.

And today was another game where Neil failed to really create anything going forward – he failed to register a single shot on goal or a single successful dribble, and was dispossessed three times throughout the game.

Neil also completed just 22 key passes, with one of them being a key pass.

Corry Evans – WhoScored rating 6.2

Evans definitely brings experience to what is a youthful Sunderland side. But after battles with injury this season, the midfielder has failed to really assert himself in this Sunderland side.

He wasn’t the worst player on the pitch, making two tackles and chipping in with a clearance and an interception too. But Evans was something of a passenger for much of the game, failing to really make an impression when in possession.