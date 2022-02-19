Sheffield United thrashed Swansea City 4-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United welcomed Swansea City to Bramall Lane today. The Blades had the chance to move into the top-six with a win, after a resurgent run of form under Paul Heckingbottom.

And at half-time Sheffield United would have a three goal lead. Morgan Gibbs-White, George Baldock and Billy Sharp all got on the score-sheet, with Gibbs-White adding another after the break.

All in all, it was a very impressive win for Sheffield United who now sit in 6th place of the Championship table.

here’s three Blades players who impressed in today’s win…

Morgan Gibbs-White – WhoScored rating 8.8

The man on loan from Wolves has been Sheffield United’s bright spark all season. He’s missed a fair few games with injury but returned to the line up earlier this month, and returned to the goals today.

He scored the opening goal and the final goal of the game. Gibbs-White was everywhere throughout the game, creating chances and taking his own – he’ll be crucial to helping Sheffield United reach play-off glory this season.

Billy Sharp – WhoScored rating 8.7

And it was another fine performance from Blades stalwart Sharp. The veteran striker got on the score-sheet once again, taking his goal tally to 12 in the Championship this season with six of those coming in 2022.

Sharp continues to defy his age after working the Swansea City back-line throughout the game, linking up with his attacking teammates and leading Sheffield United to another impressive win.

Rhys Norrington-Davies – WhoScored rating 8.0

The left-back has had his critics this season. But today, he put in a good shift down the left side of defence and grabbed himself an assist for Baldock’s goal.

Norrington-Davies made three successful tackles in the game, made two key passes and finished the game with a pass success rate of 85%.