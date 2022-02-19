Huddersfield Town won 2-1 away at Fulham in the Championship this afternoon.

Huddersfield Town headed to league leaders Fulham today. Carlos Corberan’s side have refused to back down from the top-six all season and today was another fighting performance from the Terriers.

Goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes handed them a 2-0 lead going into half-time, with Bobby Reid pulling one back for the home side later on.

But Huddersfield held on for the win, and brought themselves to within just five points of the top two places.

Here’s three Huddersfield Town players who impressed in the win v Fulham this afternoon…

Danny Ward – WhoScored rating 7.7

Ward was WhoScored’s highest-rated player today. The striker managed three shots on goal and three aerial duels, ending the game with a pass success rate of 80%.

His 11th league goal of the season set Huddersfield Town on their way to victory today, and the 30-year-old will be pivotal in Town’s bid for promotion this season.

Sorba Thomas – WhoScored rating 7.2

The Welshman has been a shining light for Huddersfield Town throughout this season.

He’s had spells of inconsistency but today was another one of his stronger one performances – he caused the Fulham back-line problems throughout, making two successful dribbles in the game and making one key pass.

Lee Nicholls – WhoScored rating 7.5

Nicholls kept his side in today’s game with some important saves. He made a total of five saves throughout, with his calmness and reliability at the back having gotten Huddersfield over the line in the end.

It was another complete performance from him and indeed his side, who continue to supersede expectations in the Championship this season.