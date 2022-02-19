Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Table-toppers Fulham have been in fine form throughout this season. But Marco Silva’s side often have an unexpected defeat in them, and today was another one of those.

Carlos Corberan’s side continue to defy expectation in the Championship and found themselves with a 2-0 lead at half-time today.

Goals from Danny Ward and Duane Holmes put them in front. Bobby Reid managed to pull one back on 83 minutes but Town would hold on for the win.

For Fulham, it’s a first league defeat in 2022 – here’s three Fulham players who disappointed in the defeat v Huddersfield Town today…

Marek Rodak – WhoScored rating 5.9

It’s easy to blame the goalkeeper after a defeat. Today though, Rodak wasn’t his usual assured self in the Fulham goal.

He managed just two saves throughout the game compared to Lee Nicholls in the Town goal who managed five.

The Slovakian is often calm and composed but like the rest of his teammates today, he was off the pace, and with Paulo Gazzaniga as his back up Rodak will be hoping that he keeps his starting spot.

Tom Cairney – WhoScored rating 5.6

The midfielder has come back into the side in recent weeks. He’s a favourite among fans but today was certainly a performance to forget from him.

Cairney was at fault for one of the goals, and failed to make any successful dribbles in the game or win any aerial duels.

Harry Wilson – WhoScored rating 5.9

Wilson has proved himself to be one of the best players in the division this season. But often, the Welshman has games where he’s simply a passenger.

Out on the right flank today, Wilson failed to see too much of the ball and when he did have the ball at his feet, failed to make a real impression on Huddersfield.

A disappointing defeat for Fulham then, but the season is far from over and Silva’s side are still well on course to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.