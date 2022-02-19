Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones is being monitored by a total of 10 clubs, according to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough signed Isaiah Jones from non-league side Tooting and Mitcham back in 2019 and he has gone on to well and truly make his mark in the first-team this season.

So far in Boro’s 28 league games he has one goal and an impressive nine assists. Only Blackburn’s Ryan Giles, QPR’s Chris Willock, Fulham’s Harry Wilson and Reading’s John Swift have more.

The 22-year-old has made the right wing-back position his own under Chris Wilder and it is no surprise to see him linked to many top clubs.

According to the report, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leeds, West Ham, and Wolves are all interested in the youngster.

Whilst there are also clubs on the continent monitoring Jones, with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Roma all also keen.

He recently signed a new deal in November, keeping him at the club until 2025. Middlesbrough won’t want to lose Jones for cheap and considering he is an integral part of their squad, it is likely they won’t look to entertain offers.

His emergence resulted in Djed Spence departing on loan at the start of the campaign, with the fellow right wing-back joining Championship rivals Nottingham Forest for the season.

The Forest loanee could depart if their valuation is met, with several clubs in England and abroad also monitoring Spence. If he was to leave in the summer, Jones’ value to Middlesbrough will increase even more.