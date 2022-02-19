Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper has opened up on the role Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney had on his decision to join the Scottish club on loan.

Jasper spent the first half of the season on loan with League Two side Colchester United.

The winger managed three goals and two assists in 25 outings for the U’s before returning to Fulham. He featured in one Premier League 2 game and was then sent out on loan again, linking up with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian until the end of the season.

Jasper made the move up to Easter Road on deadline day and now, he has opened up on the switch.

As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, the Fulham loanee stated talks with Hibs boss Maloney had an impact on his decision to join the club. confirming that the plan was always for him to head out on loan again after returning from Colchester United.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The interest came quite late, the last few days in the transfer window.

“I spoke with the gaffer and had a really positive conversation, he told me the way the club is, the way they want to play, the way I would fit into the system.

“I don’t want to say he convinced me, but it definitely helped me with my decision.”

Jasper’s deal also includes an option to make the move permanent in the summer, but he has refused to be drawn on what the next transfer window could bring.

“I was intending on going out on loan again, so Hibs was a really good location for me to come to so I can express my talents,” he added.

“There is an option to buy in the loan but I don’t know the ins and out of that. I’m just here to play football until the end of the season and whatever happens after that will happen.”

Bidding to impress

With a permanent move to Hibernian possible, Jasper will be keen to make a good impression in his time at Easter Road.

So far, the Bulgarian youth international has made three appearances, making his first league start in the 2-0 loss to Rangers earlier this month.

Able to feature on either the left or right-hand side, Jasper looks to be a promising talent for the future, but it could be a long journey before he breaks into Marco Silva’s first-team back at Fulham.