Bolton Wanderers welcome AFC Wimbledon in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers welcome League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon to the University of Bolton Stadium later today, with Ian Evatt’s side looking for a return to winning ways after defeat v Burton Albion last time out.

Wimbledon meanwhile sit in 20th place of the table and could drop into the bottom three should Morecambe avoid defeat v Shrewsbury Town.

A win for Bolton could see them close the gap to the play-off places to five points.

Bolton Wanderers team news

Speaking to Manchester Evening News ahead of today’s game, Evatt revealed that Kieran Lee has suffered ‘no further damage’ to his Achilles, and that he was due to see a specialist yesterday.

Elsewhere, Evatt revealed that both Lloyd Isgrove and Elias Kachunga are ‘back on grass’ as they step up their recoveries, with no other fresh injury concerns to report.

Predicted XI

Trafford (GK)

John

Johnston

Santos

Aimson

Fossey

Dempsey

Williams

Afolayan

Bakayoko

Charles

Expect one or two attacking changes today. Bolton need to beat the league’s lowly sides if they’re to claim a top-six sot and so Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan should return to the starting XI.

Elsewhere, the team remains in-form despite the Burton defeat, with names like Ricardo Santos and Marlon Fossey impressing of late.

Bolton have a new lease of attacking life after an impressive January transfer window, with the signing of Charles in particular having given them a boost.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.