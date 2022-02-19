Fulham boss Marco Silva has said the club “have to find a solution” for Terence Kongolo after he ended up staying at Craven Cottage in January.

The Dutch defender has struggled to make an impact since joining Fulham from Huddersfield Town on an initial loan deal in January 2020.

Kongolo has played only four times for the Cottagers across all competitions, with injury limiting his involvement and preventing him from breaking into the starting XI across the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Fulham in January, but a move failed to materialise and he has remained at Craven Cottage.

Now, Cottagers boss Silva has opened up on Kongolo’s situation.

As quoted by West London Sport, Fulham boss Silva has confirmed the club’s efforts to find the former AS Monaco starlet a new club in the January transfer window, stating he would like to see the defender play more.

His words cast doubt over Kongolo’s long-term future with the club, saying:

“We have tried, not just here but abroad.

“We had some contact, some possible situations, but in the end we didn’t find the right one, so it wasn’t possible.

“I would like to see Terence play some more if I am honest because without matches it is difficult for me and unfortunately for him and for us as a football club.

“We will see again in three months but if nothing changes then we have to find a solution for Terence.

“I am not saying he won’t play this season, because football can change so quickly, but let’s see what will happen and we will take the best decision for the player and for the club.”

Who is ahead of Kongolo?

Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo have been the mainstays at the heart of defence for the vast majority of this season, with Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson providing cover and competition for the defensive duo.

Unless there is a few injury blows at Fulham, it seems unlikely that Kongolo will be breaking into Silva’s first-team before the end of the season.

The U23s could be a source of game time for the Dutchman, but the attention could turn to finding Kongolo a club to join ahead of the summer transfer window as he looks to play regular football.