Swansea City travel to Sheffield United in the Championship this afternoon.

Swansea City make the trip into Yorkshire to face a Sheffield United side vying for a top-six finish under Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades currently sit in 8th place of the table and could move into the play-off places with a win today.

Russell Martin’s Swans side meanwhile have won two of their last three after a tough run of form, but haven’t won in any of their last five away fixtures.

Swansea City team news

Kyle Naughton will once again be missing for Swansea. Martin said that today’s game is ‘a game too early’ for the veteran centre-back, with Nathanael Ogbeta sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Bennett is available for selection after serving a one-game suspension.

Otherwise, Martin has a near full-fit squad to select from.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Wolf

Manning

Cabango

Bennett

Christie

Downes

Grimes

Paterson

Obafemi

Piroe

The recent return of Jamie Paterson has given Swansea City their attacking threat back.

Joel Piroe ended his goal-drought v Bristol City last time out and Michael Obafemi has got off the mark too, scoring twice in his last three outings.

Expect Bennett to come into the starting XI for youngster Finley Burns who made his debut v Bristol City last time out.

Elsewhere, we should see an unchanged side from the one that won convincingly last time out against the Robins.

Today’s game at Bramall Lane kicks off at 3pm.