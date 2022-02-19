Millwall travel to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall sit in 14th place of the Championship table after back-to-backs wins has seen them move to within six points of the play-off places.

Rovers meanwhile occupy 3rd place but have seen their form dip in recent weeks, with Tony Mowbray’s side now winless in four.

A win for them though would pull them to within a point of 2nd place Bournemouth.

Millwall team news

Millwall will be without Benik Afobe (hamstring), Luke Freeman (hamstring) and Oli Burke (hamstring) are all out of today’s game, according to News At Den.

Dan Ballard though is said to be ‘pushing’ for a starting spot after making his return from a knee injury.

Ryan Leonard (ankle), Sheyi Ojo (ankle) and Tom Bradshaw (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Malone

M. Wallace

Cooper

Hutchinson

McNamara

Kieftenbeld

Mitchell

J. Wallace

Bennett

Burey

With injuries mounting up, and form picking up on the pitch, Gary Rowett is likely to field an unchanged side from the one that beat QPR, barring a change for the injured Burke.

He was substituted for Tyler Burey last time out and Rowett is hoping to give Burey and his other younger players some more game-time between now and the end of the campaign, so the 20-year-old could well start up top alongside Mason Bennett today.

With a potential promotion charge now back on, don’t expect Rowett to field too many youngsters, and instead go all out for the win against a failing Rovers side.

The game at Ewood Park kicks off at 3pm today.