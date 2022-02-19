Peterborough United face Derby County this afternoon in another crucial clash at the bottom of the Championship.

Darren Ferguson’s side played out an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Reading earlier this week, so will be determined to take all three points back to London Road this afternoon.

Posh face Derby County at Pride Park in their second relegation six-pointer of the week. Peterborough United sit in 22nd place in the Championship, two points away from safety with a game in hand on 21st placed Reading, and a win today could lift them out of the relegation zone.

Derby County will be more than aware of the stakes of this game too. Wayne Rooney’s side will overtake Posh with a win today, with the Rams sitting three points behind Ferguson’s side but with a far better goal difference.

Peterborough United team news

There are no fresh blows for Ferguson to contend with ahead of this game.

Jack Taylor, Mark Beevers and Dan Butler are still sidelined, but young defender Ronnie Edwards will be available for a return to action after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Benda (GK)

Thompson

Knight

Kent

Coulson

Norburn

Fuchs

Ward

Brown

Poku

Marriott

Ferguson’s side put in a solid defensive display against Reading in midweek, so it makes sense to field the same back four with Norburn and Fuchs in front of them once again. Attack is where Peterborough United’s issues lie though, so bringing Sammie Szmodics and Jack Marriott into the starting XI is at least worth a shot.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.