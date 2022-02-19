Alex Neil takes charge of his first home game as Sunderland manager against MK Dons today.

Sunderland sit in 4th place ahead of kick-off and welcome 3rd place MK Dons to the Stadium of Light.

It promises to be a feisty encounter but the Black Cats may go into today’s game as the underdogs, after a run of four games without a win.

Liam Manning’s MK Dons meanwhile have lost just one of their last 11 in League One, proving formidable as they surge up the standings.

Sunderland team news

Lynden Gooch (calf) remains a ‘major doubt’ as per Sunderland Echo.

Neil meanwhile is hopeful that Danny Batth can return to the squad after missing the AFC Wimbledon game with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere, Luke O’Nien (shoulder) and Aiden McGeady (knee) remain sidelined for the next several weeks.

Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Niall Huggins (back) could both make their return to action next month however.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has missed the last two through illness and his situation remains unclear.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Cirkin

Doyle

Wright

Hume

Matete

Neil

Winchester

Pritchard

Stewart

Clarke

The side that faced AFC Wimbledon last time out is arguably Sunderland’s strongest side. Barring any major tactical decisions in what has been Neil’s first full week with his new side, we could see an unchanged line up.

Neil has strong names on the bench in Leon Dajaku and Patrick Roberts, though Jack Clarke and Alex Pritchard look to be favoured in those attacking midfield roles.

Elsewhere, Batth may start from the bench after his ankle injury.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm at the Stadium of Light.