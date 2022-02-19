Derby County welcome Peterborough United in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County could leapfrog Peterborough United with a win today, and see themselves to just two points from safety depending on Reading’s result.

Wayne Rooney has described it as the Rams’ biggest game of the season so far but they go into today’s encounter on the back of some poor form, having won only one of their last five.

Posh meanwhile are winless in eight Championship fixtures.

Derby County team news

Rooney says that both Festy Ebosele and Lee Buchanan ‘should be OK’ to feature, with the former having sustained a hamstring injury this week and the latter having picked up a knock in training.

Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) and Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) remain sidelined though.

Richard Stearman is serving the third match of a three-match suspension.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Buchanan

Cashin

Davies

Byrne

Bird

Bielik

Thompson

Lawrence

Knight

Plange

Rooney has very few options at centre-back at the moment. Buchanan and Curtis Davies operated in the middle v Middlesbrough last time out, but that didn’t work.

Natural centre-back Eiran Cashin could be handed a rare start today, pushing Buchanan out to his more natural left-back position.

Elsewhere though, we’re likely to see an unchanged side. Louie Sibley could potentially come into the starting side to give Rooney some fresh legs, though Liam Thompson is being preferred at the moment.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.