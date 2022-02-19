Blackburn Rovers will be looking to pick up their first win in four Championship games when they face Millwall this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side have fallen away from the push for automatic promotion in recent weeks, with their impressive run of form skidding to a halt after a run of four Championship games without a win.

Blackburn Rovers are four points behind 2nd placed Bournemouth and will have played three games more than them after this afternoon’s clash with Millwall. Rovers have seen promotion pushes fall by the wayside in previous seasons, but they will be determined to ensure their latest charge for Premier League football doesn’t meet the same fate.

They will be up against it this afternoon though, with Millwall looking to make a late charge for the play-offs. Gary Rowett’s men have lost just once in their last five games and have won back-to-back league games, leaving them six points away from the top-six.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Talismanic striker Ben Brereton Diaz is a significant absentee for Blackburn Rovers after he twisted his ankle vs West Brom earlier this week.

Darragh Lenihan will be available after suspension and will likely come back into the starting XI following an injury to Daniel Ayala.

Deyo Zeefuik, Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Dilan Markanday and Bradley Dack all remain unavailable too – though the latter is moving closer to a return as he picks up game time with the club’s U23 side.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Kaminski (GK)

van Hecke

Lenihan

Wharton

Nyambe

Travis

Rothwell

Pickering

Buckley

Dolan

Gallagher

Fielding Gallagher as the out-and-out striker can free John Buckley to float around and look for the ball, with the return of Harry Pickering to the starting XI providing plenty of attacking threat on the left-hand side. Reda Khadra and Ryan Hedges are also attacking options, so Mowbray has room to adjust his side for this afternoon’s game.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.