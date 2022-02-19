West Brom travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the Championship today.

Steve Bruce is still awaiting his first win as West Brom manager. He’s so far seen defeat at Sheffield United and last time out, a goalless draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.

The Baggies haven’t scored now in any of their last four – of which they’re winless.

They sit in 9th place of the Championship table ahead of kick-off whilst Luton Town sit a place and a point behind in 10th.

West Brom team news

West Brom have no new injury concerns ahead of today, but Bruce still has a lengthy injury list.

Kyle Bartley has missed the last two with chicken pox but is fit enough to return to action today.

Matt Phillips though is a doubt and is currently wearing a protective boot.

Kean Bryan (ACL) and Daryl Dike (hamstring) remain sidelined, with Jake Livermore serving the second of a four-game suspension.

Kenneth Zohore though is expected to feature in today’s squad.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Townsend

Clarke

O’Shea

Furlong

Mowatt

Molumby

Grant

Diangana

Robinson

Carroll

Should Dara O’Shea be fit enough to start then he could come into the starting XI in place of the contested Semi Ajayi in a back-four.

Elsewhere, Bruce’s options are limited due to injuries, though he could favour Grady Diangana in an attacking role in favour of the uninspiring Adam Reach.

This looks like a team low on confidence at the moment. But once Bruce oversees that first goal, the Baggies could start firing once again.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.