Stoke City will be looking to make it four Championship games undefeated when they face Birmingham City this afternoon.

The Potters are on a strong run in the league but will have been disappointed to drop points against 10-man Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s side are four games without defeat in the league, with their run leaving them in 13th place in the Championship. Stoke City are only six points away from the play-offs and have games in hand on some of the teams around them, so today’s clash with Birmingham City gives them the chance to make up some ground in the push for the top-six.

Their opponents made a return to winning ways last time out, defeating Luton Town 3-0 at St. Andrew’s, so Lee Bowyer’s side will be keen to make the most of the momentum and pick up another win this weekend.

Stoke City team news

After missing the Nottingham Forest draw, Tyrese Campbell is set to be in contention for a return to action this afternoon providing his injury hasn’t reacted badly to a return to training this week.

Nick Powell has suffered a hamstring injury and is a doubt for this weekend’s game, though he will undergo a late fitness test to see if he’s fit. Fellow midfielders Romaine Sawyers and Mario Vrancic are closing in on returns, but the former may not come back against Birmingham City while the latter isn’t back in training just yet.

Predicted XI

(4-3-3)

Bursik (GK)

Wilmot

Jagielka

Harwood-Bellis

Tymon

Allen

Baker

Clucas

Brown

Maja

Philogene-Bidace

Jordan Thompson could come into the starting XI in place of Powell, with the Potters wary of risking a further blow to the talismanic attacking midfielder. D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Steven Fletcher are also options in attack, but O’Neill could field a similar side to the one deployed last week.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.