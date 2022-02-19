Birmingham City travel to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City this afternoon.

It’s bound to be a classic, windy affair in Stoke today. Birmingham City make the trip over to the bet365 to face a Potters side who’ve been indifferent in recent weeks, with Michael O’Neill’s side having dropped down into 13th.

They’re unbeaten in three though, four in all competitions, whilst Blues enter into today’s game on the back of an impressive 3-0 win over Luton Town.

Birmingham City team news

BBC Radio West Midlands reporter Richard Wilford reported in midweek that Scott Hogan (calf) is the latest injury concern for Lee Bowyer, with Troy Deeney having suffered a ‘fresh calf strain’ too.

Elsewhere, Marc Roberts (hamstring) and George Friend (muscle) remain sidelined.

Taylor Richards (ankle) is still working his way to fitness after joining on loan from Brighton last month, with Tahith Chong needing ‘another full week’ of training before he’s ready to feature.

Still a significant injury list for #bcfc ahead of weekend trip to Stoke. Scott Hogan (calf) joins Marc Roberts and George Friend on sidelines. Troy Deeney has suffered fresh calf strain. Tahith Chong needs another full week of training before he gets minutes. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) February 17, 2022

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Graham

Colin

Mengi

Pedersen

Bela

Woods

Gardner

Bacuna

Taylor

Hernandez

After that impressive win over Luton, and after some new injury blows for Bowyer, expect an unchanged side to face Stoke City later today.

That back-five with Jordan Graham and Jeremie Bela operating as wing-backs offers Blues a lot more going forward, and with their January signings Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez all firing of late, they seem to have a new lease of life in attack.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.