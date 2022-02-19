Sheffield United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Swansea City at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are amongst the sides battling for a play-off finish this season after rising up the Championship table in recent months.

Sheffield United sit in 8th place heading into this weekend’s fixtures, three points away from the top-six and on a run of seven league games without defeat. The Blades have drawn their last two games though, so they will be determined to pick up all three points from today’s clash with Swansea City.

The Swans have picked up two wins in their last three games, defeating Bristol City last weekend to jump to 16th place.

Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom will have a similar side available to the one that faced Hull City on Tuesday night.

Injuries to David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster mean Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Daniel Jebbison will be vying for a starting spot at the top of the pitch. Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are closing in on returns but this weekend’s tie comes too soon, while Jayden Bogle’s knee injury will be managed over the rest of the season after missing the Hull City draw.

Predicted XI

(3-4-2-1)

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Davies

Baldock

Norwood

Fleck

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

Ndiaye

Sharp

Heckingbottom can afford to make some changes this weekend in a bid to get back to winning ways. Jack Robinson could easily retain his starting spot ahead of Ben Davies, who hasn’t featured in a Championship game since February 4th.

There are options in the middle of the park too, with Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Sander Berge and Conor Hourihane all available. McBurnie may yet retain his starting spot for the clash against his former side too.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.