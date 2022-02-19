QPR welcome Hull City to west London in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR will be gunning to claim a win over Championship strugglers Hull City after suffering back-to-back defeats in their bid for promotion.

Mark Warburton’s side lost away at Barnsley and away to Millwall in their previous two outings, with Hull having not won in any of their last four in the league.

QPR sit in 4th place of the Championship table ahead of kick off whilst Shota Arveladze’s Hull City sit in 20th.

QPR team news

Lee Wallace will miss tonight’s game with a groin injury, though the Scot’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

But in his place, on loan Norwich City left-back Sam McCallum could return to the squad after making his recovery from hamstring surgery.

Jordan Archer remains sidelined with a shoulder injury and Joe Walsh with a hand injury.

Rob Dickie meanwhile will serve the first of a two-game suspension today.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Barbet

Sanderson

Dunne

Odubajo

Adomah

Field

Amos

Chair

Willock

Dykes

Defensively, Warburton could have a bit of a dilemma on his hands. Yoann Barbet could be forced out onto the flank should McCallum be deemed not fit enough to start, with a make-shift back three of Dion Sanderson, Jimmy Dunne and possibly Moses Odubajo.

Elsewhere, there’s been calls among the R’s faithful for Stefan Johansen to be dropped and Luke Amos to be handed a starting spot.

Chris Willock should keep his place in the side, alongside Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes up front.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.