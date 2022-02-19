Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed talks over a new contract have begun with club captain Ricardo Santos.

Former Peterborough United and Barnet man Santos has cemented himself as a key player for Bolton Wanderers since August 2020, stepping up to take the club captaincy following Antoni Sarcevic’s departure earlier this season.

However, there has been some uncertainty regarding the Portuguese centre-back’s long-term future, with his deal expiring at the end of this season.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Santos is in talks over a new deal.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers boss Evatt has stated that talks are taking place with the 26-year-old over extending his stay with the League One club.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It is a conversation we’re having behind the scenes and we are well aware of the position we are in with Rico.”

Santos’ season so far

The former non-league defender has been a mainstay in Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side since joining from Barnet in August 2020, and his importance has been clear to see this season.

Across all competitions, Santos has played 35 times this campaign, taking him to 83 appearances in a Bolton Wanderers shirt since joining.

His no-nonsense defensive style has been shown by his 10 bookings this season, but his leadership since taking over the club’s captaincy has helped bring the best out of both himself and the team.

Santos and Bolton Wanderers will be keen to get back to winning ways against AFC Wimbledon after falling to a 3-1 loss against Burton Albion in midweek. The Trotters are still in with a shot of a play-off finish, sitting in 10th place and eight points away from the top-six.