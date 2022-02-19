West Brom youngster Kevin Joshua has completed a loan move to Irish outfit Waterford until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for West Brom’s U23 side since making the step up, featuring 17 times in the Premier League 2.

Not only that, but Joshua has picked up first-team experience away from the Hawthorns on loan in non-league football. The Irishman spent time with National League North side Kettering Town earlier this season, playing five times for the club before returning to the Baggies.

Now, it has been confirmed that Joshua has completed a fresh loan move.

As announced on the club’s official website, the young centre-back has linked up with Irish outfit Waterford. Joshua will spend the rest of the 2021/22 campaign with the League of Ireland First Division side as he bids to pick up more senior experience away from West Brom.

Joshua, whose move was confirmed on Friday, has already made his debut for Waterford. He played all 90 minutes as they defeated Athlone Town in their first game of the campaign, with Bristol City loanee Louis Britton and former Charlton Athletic starlet Junior Quitirna amongst the goals.

In the meantime…

While Joshua picks up game time out on loan, Steve Bruce will be looking to turn around West Brom’s fortunes in the Championship.

The Baggies are without a win in their last four league games and their performances have seen them fall far away from the automatic promotion chase and out of the play-offs.

West Brom sit in 9th place on 46 points – three away from the play-offs.