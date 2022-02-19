Fulham host Huddersfield Town in the Championship’s early kick-off this afternoon.

The table-topping Whites welcome the 5th-placed Terriers to Craven Cottage today, with both sides on some good form.

Marco Silva’s side haven’t lost any of their last seven league outings, scoring a staggering 27 goals in the process. Last time out, Fulham edged a 1-0 win away from home against Hull City in what was a cagey affair.

Carlos Corberan’s side are unbeaten in their last 12 league fixtures, but that includes seven draws along the way. Last time out, Huddersfield Town played out a 0-0 draw against fellow Yorkshire side Sheffield United.

With both teams having one eye on promotion, this could be an exciting tie.

Here we look at the latest Fulham team news ahead of the clash this afternoon.

Fulham team news

Silva was speaking to the press yesterday to provide a fitness update on his team.

The Portuguese manager confirmed that Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz will definitely miss today’s tie as he picked up a calf injury.

Elsewhere, Dutch right-back Kenny Tete is back in contention after recovering from a lengthy groin injury.

Terence Kongolo remains a long-term absentee.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Cairney

Chalobah

Kebano

Carvalho

Wilson

Mitrovic

This would see Silva make no changes to the side that won at Hull City, which would come as no surprise after they picked up another three points on the road.

Aleksandar Mitrovic equalled the most goals scored in a Championship ever record with 31, and he will be eager to add to that tally with 16 league fixtures still left to play.

The game kicks-off at 12:30pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.