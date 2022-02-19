Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic played out a 1-1 draw on Friday evening as the top two in League One went head-to-head, and Millers boss Paul Warne had his say on the result, insisting his side are in a ‘good position.’

It was a sold out home and away end (with reduced capacity) at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, as fans of the best two sides in League One watched on as the encounter lived up to the expectations in terms of entertainment.

Stephen Humphrys broke the deadlock as he put the Latics one goal to the good after 28 minutes with a well hit, low shot from outside the box.

The scoreline stayed the same as Leam Richardson’s side went in at the break as the leaders, which would’ve brought them just three points behind the Millers.

Rotherham United threw everything at it in the second-half, which finally payed off as Ollie Rathbone netted a stunning equaliser in the 75th-minute.

The game ended 1-1 in treacherous conditions, which is a fair result for both sides.

Here is what the Millers boss had to say after the final whistle:

“I thought it was two really good teams going at each other,” Warne said.

“At times we might have cancelled each other out. No-one gave an inch for the whole game.

“Wigan kept us quiet in the first half and in the second half we were in the ascendancy.

“It was just two wonder-strikes, two great goals that were befitting of two teams at the top end of the league.

“If you had offered me a 1-1 after 70 minutes I’d have taken it. I thought we were braver in the second half.

“We came to try to win the game and win, but we don’t come away disappointed that we got only a point. We are in a good position.”

What does the result mean to the league table?

Before the tie, Rotherham United sat six points clear of Wigan Athletic, and the gap has stayed the same after the points were shared in South Yorkshire, but Richardson’s side still have two games-in-hand.

But, it moves Warne’s side 12 points clear of 3rd-placed MK Dons, and with the Dons due to play today, the Millers will have still have a game-in-hand to play.

As for the Latics, they sit six points in the automatic places, also having two games in hand on Liam Manning’s side.