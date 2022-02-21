Rotherham United currently sit top of the pile in League One after what has been as sensational season for the Millers.

Paul Warne’s side are once again fighting for promotion back to the Championship, which looks very much likely, with them nine points ahead of 3rd place MK Dons.

The prospect of promotion is one thing to be excited about, but the young players coming through the ranks at the South Yorkshire club are looking to be real talents.

Here we look at three Rotherham United youngsters to look out for in 2022…

Jake Hull

The towering centre-half is a Millers youth academy graduate, and this year could be a massive one for him.

Hull spent the first half of the season on loan at National League North side Guiseley AFC, where he earned heaps of praise across his 19 appearances for the club.

His talent caught the eye of League Two outfit Hartlepool United, who quickly snapped up the 20-year-old in the January transfer window following the end of his Guiseley loan spell, and has appeared in just the one game for the Pools.

Hull has already made three Papa John’s Trophy appearances for his parent club, scoring on two occasions.

Ciaran McGuckin

The Northern Ireland U19 international has caught the eye of some fans who watch the youth set-up develop.

McGuckin has featured in one Papa John’s Trophy game for the Millers, where he picked up and assist in just the 24 minutes he played.

With two youth international goals to his name already (one U19 and one U17,) the young forward looks to have a bright future ahead, and is surely one to look out for this year.

Here is a clip of a stunning goal he scored for the Rotherham United youth team:

goal from saturday⚽️ @barlaser_97 permission to join the millers volley club? pic.twitter.com/3ij9IArrtb — Ciaran McGuckin (@gucks_9) February 7, 2022

Mackenzie Warne

The last name may sound familiar…

The son of Millers boss Warne is next on this list, with the versatile youngster impressing for the youth set-up and also in first-team training – it must run in the family.

The 18-year-old has predominantly played as a central midfielder and could be used in and around the first-team towards the latter stages of the season.

A loan move next season could be on the cards, though.