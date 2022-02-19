According to journalist Gregor MacGregor, Bristol City have snapped up Guernsey FC youngster Ben Acey.

🚨 Early, small summer transfer: understand that #BristolCity have agreed a deal with Guernsey FC for 17-year-old Ben Acey to join at the end of the season. The midfielder will finish the campaign with the Green Lions first. Follows on from Alex Scott making the jump to City. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 18, 2022

MacGregor says that a summer signing is going to be the case here with the youngster expected to sign in the summer. 17-year-old Acey has been on trial at Ashton Gate since late January and the teen midfielder has played in a number of games for the Robins. One of these games was for City’s Under-23s against Charlton Athletic which ended in a 2-1 loss.

In an article, MacGregor adds that Acey featured in trial games for the Under-18s against QPR and Swansea City. He also states that Acey has returned to Guernsey in order to finish the season with the island club.

Acey will be the second Guernsey youngster to arrive at Ashton Gate when he arrives this summer. He will follow in the footsteps of former teammate Alex Scott.

Scott arrived at the Championship side in January 2020. After impressing for the Under-18s (three goals in three games), he progressed to the first-team set-up. He has 25 appearances under his belt in the Championship this season and has scored three goals.

Thoughts?

Acey must have shown enough during his time on trial at Ashton Gate for Bristol City to have agreed on a summer transfer from Guernsey FC.

His arrival means that he will swap Isthmian South Central Division football for City’s youth set-up, their Under-23s playing in the Professional Development League.

Signing Acey makes sense for both parties with the Robins already having nurtured fellow Green Lion youngster Scott into their Championship side.

Bristol City are not afraid of blooding young players and Acey will likely be looking at the success of Scott as a template.