Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of heroes and legends, and midfielder Lewis McGugan is certainly remembered positively by fans.

The intelligent midfielder was a pleasure to watch when he was at his game, chipping in with a beauty or two during his time at the City Ground.

A product of the Nottingham Forest academy, McGugan made his debut for the first team aged just 18 in the 2006/07 season. By the end of that season, McGugan had cemented himself as a first-team regular.

An injury slowed his start to the following campaign, but he maintained his place in the side. It was a successful season for his club as they were promoted to the Championship.

His first two seasons in the Championship weren’t as happy as his time in League One though Apparent issues with his fitness and weight kept him out.

After being in and out of the team for another season, McGugan went on to move to Watford.

Overall, the midfielder managed 44 goals and 27 assists in a hefty 229 appearances for Nottingham Forest.

How well do you think you know McGugan? Test your knowledge in the quiz below…