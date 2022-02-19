Bolton Wanderers are awaiting specialist advice on whether Kieran Lee requires surgery for an Achilles injury.

Veteran Lee has been managing an Achilles problem for ‘three months,’ and he may now need surgery on his foot.

The 33-year-old missed Tuesday night’s collapse against Burton Albion after the pain ruled him out of the tie.

Over the three months, pain has been manageable for Lee, but now it is getting more of a problem as Bolton Wanderers enter the final run-in of the season.

Boss Ian Evatt is hopeful that the midfielder can see out the season, but specialist advice is needed before doing so.

“He’s had this for months now, for three months, and it’s got progressively harder to deal with,” he said.

“But what I will say is, the softer the ground, the more pressure goes through that heel and the harder it is for the Achilles to cope.

“We’re hopeful that there is some pain controlling methods that we can use but until we speak to the specialist, we don’t know.

“We’re going to literally leave it in the specialist’s hands – he knows best. And it’s a question of if he can get through to the summer.

“If he can, great. If he can’t, we’ll have to just move on without him. Fortunately for us, we have some players who can take his place.”

January signing Kieran Sadlier was the man who stepped up to take Lee’s place on Tuesday evening as he made his first start for the Whites.

Lee would be a huge miss for Bolton Wanderers, with him contributing to five goals and five assists in 25 league outings.

What next for the Whites?

Evatt’s side are on some impressive form, with just one loss in their last eight games, which has moved them out of the bottom half and are now play-off contenders.

The Wanderers sit just eight points adrift of the play-off places, and next up for them is a home tie against the struggling AFC Wimbledon.

A win for Bolton could at the very most put them level on points with Ipswich Town, who sit one place above them, and well into the play-off question.

The game at the University of Bolton Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.