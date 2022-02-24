Paul Caddis initially joined the Blues on loan but would go on to make himself a hero at Birmingham City.

The versatile ace’s debut was a sign of things to come, producing a man-of-the-match performance as Birmingham City defeated Peterborough United.

Caddis eventually signed permanently in 2013 and went on to spend a further four-and-a-half years at St Andrew’s.

In the 2013/14 season, Caddis featured heavily again, but it was a tough season for Birmingham City. On the final day of the season, needing one point to stay up, Birmingham City faced Bolton Wanderers. Caddis produced a last-minute equaliser to keep Birmingham City in the Championship, sparking chaotic scenes among the travelling fans.

Following his heroics the season before, Caddis had his stand-out year at St Andrew’s. He missed one game in all competitions all season, also captaining the club on many occasions. He was regarded as one of the best-attacking full-backs in the league that campaign too.

Caddis left St Andrew’s in January 2017 after mutually terminating his contract after falling out of favour.

