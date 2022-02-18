West Brom have posted an image on Twitter of striker Daryl Dike back on the training pitch today (Friday).

The former Orlando City striker joined Championship big guns West Brom on 1st January this year for a fee of $9.5 million (£7 million.)

Since joining, Dike had only appeared in two Championship fixtures for the Baggies before picking up a hamstring problem towards the end of January, which was expected to keep him out until the March international break.

Now, the 21-year-old is back on the grass at West Brom’s training ground as he continues to recover from his injury.

Despite returning to training, Dike still isn’t close to a first-team return, as the Express & Star claim the striker is four weeks away from doing so.

Career to date…

Dike started his career off at the club he just left, Orlando City, just two years ago.

In his first MLS season, the hitman netted eight goals in 17 outings, which made him a recognised name in America.

Having played out the first half of the 2020/21 season in America, Dike joined Barnsley on loan in the closing stages of January deadline day, as the Tykes were halfway through an impressive season as they chased a play-off place. In his short time in South Yorkshire, Dike netted nine goals in 19 Championship appearances as he helped Barnsley to a surprising 5th place finish – eventually falling short in the play-off semi-finals.

The American international returned to his parent club for the 2021 MLS season, where he netted 10 goals in 18 games as he continued to show his goal-scoring quality.

This led up to West Brom securing the permanent signature of Dike earlier this year, where he looks to prove himself in England again.