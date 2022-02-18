Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest to play out a 2-2 draw when the two sides meet on Friday night.

Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest on Friday night as two of the Championship’s promotion hopefuls clash to kick off this weekend’s Championship action.

Scott Parker’s side have started to pick up steam once again, with the Cherries picking up three consecutive Championship wins following a blip earlier in the year. Bournemouth occupy 2nd place as it stands, sitting four points ahead of 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers with two games in hand and six points behind table-toppers Fulham.

As for Nottingham Forest, their rise up the Championship table has continued in recent weeks. Steve Cooper’s side are 7th heading into tonight’s game and a win would see them jump up to 5th place and into the play-off spots.

Ahead of the clash, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction, anticipating a 2-2 draw between the two sides.

“Bournemouth have tightened their grip on second spot with a nice run of three wins, and it has helped to see Blackburn and QPR stumble a little too. They are starting to look more like the side we saw in the early part of the season now, and the new signings in January have clearly added a bit of impetus.

“Nottingham Forest showed their resolve to earn a last-gasp draw against Stoke last weekend. They are still hovering in that spot just outside the play-offs, and a win would move them into the top six. I cannot quite see them taking all three points from the Vitality, though.”

What impact could the tie have?

A fourth consecutive win for Bournemouth would stand them in really good stead heading into the remainder of the campaign.

Three points would extend their gap to Blackburn Rovers to seven points and would move them within three of Fulham, further strengthening their grip on an automatic promotion spot and keeping their title hopes alive.

As for Nottingham Forest, a fourth win in six Championship games would only build their confidence further and see them gain more momentum as Cooper’s side push for a play-off finish.

The game kicks off at 19:45 tonight.