Derby County legend Richard Keogh spent seven years as a crucial part of their defence.

Derby County paid a fee of over £1million to bring Keogh to Derby County from Bristol City in 2012.

Upon his arrival, Keogh was announced as the captain of the Rams and set the perfect example in his first season – Keogh featured in every minute of Derby County’s league campaign that season.

His efforts were awarded at the end of the season. Keogh won Derby County’s Player of the Year, Fans’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Keogh was a crucial part of Derby County’s several promotions challenges. Despite his efforts, he was never able to help Derby County reach the Premier League.

In 2019, Keogh’s time at Derby County came to an end after a car crash and controversy around the crash.

Despite the sad ending, Keogh will go down as a Derby County legend.

