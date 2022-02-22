AFC Wimbledon were thumped away at Bolton Wanderers over the weekend, with a trip to Gillingham next on the cards in League One.

Wimbledon sit in a precarious position in the League One table, just above the relegation spots and without a league win since December 7th. The tension around Plough Lane is beginning to rise as the side’s soft underbelly is being exposed.

Mark Robinson’s long term project at the club has the backing of the majority of the Dons faithful. With each transfer window, Robinson is looking to bring in young and hungry players and remove the players who don’t fit his culture. However, with the debt of the new stadium looming, some of the Dons top assets may need to go in the summer.

Here we look at three AFC Wimbledon players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of this season…

Jack Rudoni

Arguably Wimbledon’s most exciting youngster, Rudoni has already made 78 appearances for the club at just 20. With the ability to play anywhere in midfield and technical skills to beat any full-back, Rudoni is certainly able to make a step up to the Championship.

Having found the net frequently for the Dons this year and with his contract running out in 2023, Wimbledon will want to cash in for him in the summer with several clubs circling.

Ethan Chislett

The 23-year-old Chislett grafted his way through the non-league with Aldershot TOwn and Met Police before he signed for the Dons in July 2020. Chislett made his dream debut for the club scoring within 25 seconds of his first start, but since then he’s struggled to find consistent form.

With the emergence of other attacking talents such as Ayoub Assal, Chislett has found minutes hard to come by. He may look for a move in the summer for regular starts.

Corie Andrews

The ex-Crystal Palace striker Andrews was signed under previous manager Glyn Hodges and has spent the year out on loan. Spending the first half of the season at Aldershot netting nine times then getting a move to League Two Colchester where he’s found the net once.

Being behind fellow striker Aaron Cosgrave in the pecking order and finding life hard in the division below, Andrews may need a permanent move away from Plough Lane to reignite his career.