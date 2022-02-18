Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed he expects Tyrese Campbell to be in contention for a return to action against Birmingham City this weekend.

Campbell spent the early stages of the season on the sidelines through a knee injury that brought his 2020/21 season to an early close.

Since then, he has stayed fit and made 21 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and two assists in the process. However, the forward was forced to miss Stoke City’s tie with Nottingham Forest last time out after picking up a knee injury against Swansea City.

Now, with the Potters preparing to face Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, an update has emerged on Campbell’s fitness.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Stoke City boss O’Neill has confirmed that the 22-year-old will be in contention for a return to the side providing there is no overnight reaction after Friday’s training session.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Tyrese has trained for the past two days and I fully expect him to be in contention tomorrow unless he suffers a reaction overnight, although we don’t envisage that.”

O’Neill’s attacking options

Stoke City have some solid options available in attack to feature if Campbell is unable to make his return.

O’Neill deployed a front three of Jaden Pilogence-Bidace, Jacob Brown and Josh Maja against Nottingham Forest last time out, while D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Steven Fletcher will also be available.

Nick Powell is another option in attack if needs be, but he has featured as an attacking midfielder more recently and will have to undergo a late fitness test of his own ahead of the Birmingham City clash after being forced off in the draw against Nottingham Forest.