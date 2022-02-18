Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has confirmed Max Watters left training on crutches and in a protective boot after picking up an ankle injury.

The striker has played four times for Cardiff City since returning to the club in the January transfer window.

Watters spent the first half of the season on loan with MK Dons, scoring six goals in 13 outings before being brought back to the Cardiff City Stadium to bolster Morison’s options at the top of the pitch.

However, there are fears that Watters may be set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in training.

As quoted by Wales Online, Cardiff City boss Morison revealed that the former Doncaster Rovers and Crawley Town striker picked up an ankle injury after going up for a header with young defender Oli Denham.

Watters left training in a protective boot and on crutches, but Morison hopes it was only as a “precautionary” measure. Here’s what he had to say:

“Max Watters hurt himself in training yesterday, which was frustrating.

“He rolled his ankle and left on a boot and crutches. Hopefully, that’s just precautionary. He went for a header with Oli Denham and Oli fell on his ankle. It’s just life.”

Cardiff City’s attacking options

If Watters is left on the sidelines, the door could open for one of Jordan Hugill, Uche Ikpeazu or Mark Harris to come back into the starting XI.

Isaak Davies is another option at the top of the pitch, so Morison isn’t short of options in attack if Watters is ruled out for a spell. However, it will be hoped that the 22-year-old can return sooner rather than later as he bids to impress in the Championship following a decent stint in League One with MK Dons.