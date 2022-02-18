Sheffield Wednesday man Jack Hunt has confirmed he wants to stay at Hillsborough but states he is yet to be contacted about a new deal with the club.

The 31-year-old has successfully nailed down a starting spot with Sheffield Wednesday since returning to the club last summer.

Across all competitions, Hunt has featured 31 times this season, chipping in with four assists and operating as a right-back, right wing-back and even at centre-back when called upon.

However, there is some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with Sheffield Wednesday, given that he only signed a one-year deal upon his return.

Now, Hunt has moved to confirm his stance on a new contract while providing an update on the situation.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Hunt confirmed that he would like to sign a new contract to extend his stay with Sheffield Wednesday but stated he is yet to be contacted over a fresh agreement.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There is an option in my contract only if we get to the Championship and I have played a certain amount of games.

“I would be open to talking about a contract but at this moment in time nobody’s come to me about anything.”

When asked if he wants to stay with the club, Hunt added:

“It is well-documented why I left in the first place.

“I didn’t necessarily want to leave at the time so when I got the chance come back, I felt there was a little bit of unfinished business there. If we don’t go up this season, I would still hold that in my heart that I would like to get the club back into the Championship so I would be interested (in staying).”

The push for the play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday are still in with a chance of making an immediate return to the Championship, and Hunt will be keen to be a key part of the Owls’ push to win promotion this season.

As it stands, Darren Moore’s side sit in 8th place, one point away from the top six with games in hand on some of the teams around them.

Wednesday have been in strong form in recent weeks but fell to defeat against table-toppers Rotherham United last time out, so they will be determined to return to winning ways against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.