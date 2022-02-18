With Rotherham United flying high at the top of League One, there is bound to be movement in and out of Paul Warne’s squad in the summer.

The table-topping Millers sit six points clear of 2nd-placed Wigan Athletic, who they happen to face today in what should be an entertaining affair.

With one eye on Championship promotion, Rotherham United could already be looking at assembling their team next season.

Here are three of their players that could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Freddie Ladapo

In the early stages of January, it was confirmed to the public that Millers striker Ladapo handed in a transfer request.

Despite seeing his future elsewhere, the 29-year-old failed to attract enough interest to seal a move away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with a loan bid being rejected in the final stages of deadline day.

Ladapo’s contract is expiring in the summer, but, the club have an option to extend that by 12-months, which they would most likely do before letting their record signing leave.

Jamie Lindsay

Game time has been limited this season for Scottish man Lindsay, with a number of injuries playing a massive part in his absences from the first team.

The trio of Dan Barlaser, Ollie Rathbone and Ben Wiles has been largely favoured this season over the 25-year-old.

Lindsay is another player whose contract expires in the summer, but again, the Millers have an option to extend it by 12-months.

Towards the end of the January transfer window, Portsmouth showed interest in the midfielder, but a bid was rejected by Rotherham.

The extension option in Lindsay’s contract could be triggered before being sold, should that be the decision that the club make.

Hakeem Odoffin

Another midfielder in the Millers ranks that has had a limited amount of game time, as summer signing Odoffin is next on the list.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has featured in just six League One games this season, with no starts to his name.

The ex-Hamilton man has shown glimpses of what he is made of in cup competitions, putting in some impressive performances in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.

You could say Odoffin is another player who has been unlucky that the Rotherham midfield have been on incredible form, meaning that he could be sold or sent out on loan in the summer.