Oxford United’s Herbie Kane says The Valley is a ‘tough’ place to go ahead of the game against Charlton Athletic.

Oxford United make the trip to South London this weekend as they look to get their push for promotion back on track.

Their boss, Karl Robinson, is returning to the place where he managed from 2016 to 2018.

The U’s go into the clash on the back of two defeats in a row to Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton have also lost back-to-back games versus Bolton and Wigan Athletic.

‘Tough place to go’…

Kane has spoken ahead of the match, as per a report by the Witney Gazette:

“It’s a tough place, I’ve played there a few times but we’re going to focus on getting the three points. I don’t look at the table, I just focus on the next game.

“It’s a tight league, especially in and around where we are. Come the end of the season, I hope we’ll be where we want to be.

“It’s exciting, and for me this time of year is the best time of year, there’s always something on a game.”

League positions

For those who are like Kane and don’t look at the league table, Oxford are currently sat in 7th place and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Plymouth Argyle.

Charlton, on the other hand, are in 14th position and their chances of a push for the top six are starting to fade away fast.

Kane’s season at Oxford

Robinson swooped to sign the midfielder on loan from Barnsley last summer and the former Liverpool, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City man has adapted well to life at the Kassam Stadium.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with four assists from midfield for his teammates.

The Bristol-born man is due to return to Oakwell when his loan deal expires and the Tykes have a big decision to make on his long-term future in South Yorkshire this summer.