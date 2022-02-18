Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has had his say on this weekend’s clash with Middlesbrough in an interview which appears on Teesside Live.

Bristol City come into the game in 17th place in the Championship and are 12 points behind their weekend opponents Middlesbrough in sixth.

The home side have won their last three at Ashton Gate and boast one of the better home records in the division.

Middlesbrough on the other hand have lost just twice since November when Chris Wilder took over and will be looking to solidify their place in the play-offs come the end of the season, starting with a win over the Robins tomorrow afternoon.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Bristol City boss Pearson identified Boro’s biggest threat, whilst also commenting on how his former side Middlesbrough are doing and how he thinks the clash will go.

“We know they’ll attack a lot down their right-hand side. They play in a similar way to Sheffield United when Chris was there.

“I know Chris well and he’s a good manager. He’s got them moving in the right direction, absolutely.

“It will be a tough game, but I think Chris will expect it to be a tough game for them too because we are a very capable side.”

He went on to suggest he will be making changes and will be looking to combat Boro’s threat.

“It’s important though that we play to our strengths. Selection might be an interesting one this weekend, but I shan’t be divulging it.”

Middlesbrough’s danger man on the right-hand side is Isaiah Jones. The youngster has been a revelation so far this season after breaking into the team from the academy. Jones has nine assists and a goal in 22 starts and has started every game under Wilder so far.

Boro won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August, with Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks scoring either side of a Andy King equaliser.

The Robins can only move up one place with a victory, whereas an away win could take Boro as high as fourth if other results go their way.