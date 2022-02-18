Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says Sam Hutchinson is 50/50 for this weekend’s game, as per Yorkshire Live (live blog, 18.02.21, 14.05).

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action tomorrow away at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Hutchinson, 32, has picked up a slight knock in training and has emerged as a potential doubt for the match.

Moore says the Owls will decide whether to play him tomorrow.

Season so far for Hutchinson

Hutchinson has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club so far this season and it will be a blow for his side if he misses the trip to Doncaster.

He is an important player to have on the pitch with his experience and know-how.

Moore has said: “Sam has picked up a slight knock. It’s nowhere near where Mendez’ injury is. He is very different.

“He could be in contention for Saturday. He’s 50/50. We will decide tomorrow.”

Sheffield Wednesday situation

Moore’s men lost their last game 2-0 at home to table toppers Rotherham United and will be eager to bounce back from that defeat.

They then saw their mid-week clash against Accrington Stanley postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Hillsborough.

The Owls are still well in the race to make the play-offs this season and are currently sat in 8th position, a single point outside the top six.

Struggling Doncaster

Doncaster are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the division but have leapfrogged Crewe Alexandra so are no longer bottom.

They are six points from safety and will be desperate to beat Sheffield Wednesday to boost their survival hopes.

Gary McSheffrey’s side won 1-0 away at Lincoln City last week and also beat Sunderland earlier this month.