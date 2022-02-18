Bradford City are back in action tomorrow away at Oldham Athletic.

Bradford City made the decision to sack Derek Adams earlier this week after their stuttering run of form.

The Bantams have placed Mark Trueman in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found.

They make the trip to Boundary Park this weekend on the back of their 1-0 home loss to Exeter City last time out.

Bradford team news

As per a report by the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford will be without January recruit Jamie Walker as he has picked up a hamstring injury and could be out for ‘two to three weeks’.

Defensive pair Liam Ridehalgh and Oscar Threlkeld are also sidelined, whilst attacker Charles Vernam and Luton Town loanee Dion Pereira have also been out recently.

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Hendrie

Songo’o

O’Connor

Foulds

Watt

Sutton

Daly

Cooke

Delfouneso

Cook

Late push for the play-offs?

Trueman is no stranger to being Bradford’s boss and has been in this position before. The Yorkshire club have taken a big risk in getting rid of Adams, especially due to the fact he has been promoted from League Two with Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe in the past.

However, results weren’t good enough and they will be hoping the change can spark an upturn in results.

The Bantams are currently 12th in the table and are eight points off the top seven.

Oldham, on the other hand, are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league and are unbeaten in their four matches since John Sheridan returned to the club.