Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Luton Town to take all three points as they face an out-of-form West Brom side on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town host West Brom in the Championship at Kenilworth Road tomorrow with both sides chasing a play-off spot.

Last time out, the Hatters were on the end of a disappointing away loss to Birmingham City as the tie ended 3-0. Before that, they were on some okay form, with just one loss in five games, including three wins – bumping them up to 10th-place in the Championship table.

The Baggies are on some terrible form with just two wins in their last 10 games, which led to the sacking of Valerien Ismael earlier this month. Steve Bruce was then appointed in his place after they dropped out of the play-offs, and the experienced manager has failed to win in any of his first two games in charge, with a 2-0 loss to Sheffield United and a 0-0 draw to Blackburn Rovers being the two outcomes.

It’s 10th-versus-9th, leading us to believe that there is a big tie on our hands.

In his weekly column, Sky Sports pundit made his prediction on the clash, backing Luton Town to come out as 2-1 victors.

“Luton’s good form came to an end with a bump last weekend as they fell to a poor defeat at Birmingham. It would have felt like an opportunity missed for Nathan Jones to really get his side in amongst the jostling positions for the play-offs.

“It’s a defeat and a draw for Steve Bruce now, and no goals yet. They still look a side without any real attacking creativity, and that is something he needs to sort out. I fancy West Brom to score, but I also think they might lose.”

The implications…

Just one point separates the two sides, meaning a win either way would practically mean the same.

A win for the Hatters would put them above tomorrow’s opponents and potentially as low as one point off the play-offs.

A Baggies win could put them into the play-off spots depending on results around them.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm.