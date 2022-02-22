Ex-Queens Park Rangers defender, Nedum Onuoha, made a real name for himself at Loftus Road. During his time at the club, he would captain the team and was a leader throughout.

After signing from Manchester City, Onuoha was part of the Queens Park Rangers team that navigated to safety on the final day in the Premier League.

The following season QPR and Onuoha weren’t as lucky. After fighting hard all season, they were relegated to the Championship.

Onuoha, known as ‘the chief’ among R’s fans, was influential as Queens Park Rangers made an immediate return to the Premier League via the play-offs the following season. Unfortunately, they were relegated at first ask, and this ended Onuoha’s time in Premier League.

Injuries affected his final few years at Loftus Road. He was in and out of the squad but continued to be the club captain before leaving for ML side Real Salt Lake in 2018.

So how much do you remember about Onuoha’s time at QPR?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!