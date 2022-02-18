Hartlepool United are on a roll in League Two as they prepare to face Sutton United tomorrow.

Hartlepool United welcome the promotion chasing U’s to the Suits Direct Stadium after their 1-0 win over 2nd place Tranmere Rovers last time out.

The Pools are unbeaten in their last six games in the league and are only eight points off the play-offs.

Their visitors are 5th in the table and are three points off the automatic promotion places.

Hartlepool team news

Hartlepool have been dealt a recent blow with attacker Jordan Cook suffering a setback in his road to recovery from a thigh strain.

On a more positive note, Nicky Featherstone returned to the side in the last game after serving his suspension, whilst January striker signing Marcus Carver also made the bench after fighting back from a groin issue.

Graeme Lee said that midfielder Gavan Holohan’s absence from the squad against Tranmere was a selection decision.

Predicted XI

Killip (GK)

Sterry

Byrne

Odusina

Ferguson

Morris

Featherstone

Crawford

Molyneux

Bogle

Grey

Keep the run going?

Hartlepool have really clicked under Lee over recent weeks and their winter additions like Bryn Morris and Omar Bogle have had no problems in easing into the starting XI over the past few games.

They could fancy their chances of a late push for the top seven if they can pick up some more wins.

Sutton are no pushovers though and have no problems in adapting to life in the Football League after getting promoted alongside the Pools from the National League last term.