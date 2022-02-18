Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has confirmed defender Marvin Ekpiteta’s injury is not as bad as first feared, stating he isn’t 100% ruled out of this weekend’s game against Cardiff City.

Ekpiteta was forced to miss Blackpool’s 3-1 win over Bristol City earlier this month but returned against Coventry City a matter of days later.

He then started again against Bournemouth last weekend, but he withdrew from the action just after the hour mark as the Cherries secured a 2-1 win, bringing an end to the Tangerines’ five-game undefeated run.

When Ekpiteta was taken off, fans could be forgiven for feeling nervous about a potential extended absence for the centre-back.

However, Blackpool boss Critchley has now moved to ease the Tangerines’ fears.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley said that the news on Ekpiteta came as a welcome boost, stating that although he hasn’t been out on the training pitch ahead of this weekend’s game with Cardiff City, he isn’t completely ruled out.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We had some positive news regarding Marvin, which made a nice change.

“I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, although we haven’t ruled him out. But he hasn’t been on the training pitch. It was more of a neural problem rather than a tear or a pull, so that’s been a welcome bit of news we received this week.”

This weekend’s test

Although Blackpool may fancy their chances, Steve Morison’s Cardiff City come into this weekend’s tie with the wind in their sails.

The Bluebirds have picked up four Championship wins in their last five games, lifting them away from the relegation zones by a hefty 14 points while the likes of Reading and Peterborough United continue to struggle.

A win for Blackpool would keep their faint hopes of a late play-off push alive, with the club currently eight points away from the top-six in 15th place.