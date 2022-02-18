Swindon Town have a long trip to Cumbria tomorrow to take on Carlisle United away.

Swindon Town are making the mammoth journey up to Brunton Park on the back of their 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United last time out.

That was the Robins’ first win in five league games and they will be eager to build on that against Keith Millen’s side tomorrow.

The Cumbrians are in dire form and are currently battling for their lives at the bottom end of League Two.

Swindon team news

Midfielder Ben Gladwin went off last weekend with a tight hamstring and the plan was to assess him this week.

Louis Reed returned to the starting XI as well last time out after serving a suspension.

Jordan Lyden could be out for the rest of the season but the Robins will be hoping attacking midfielder Jack Payne can make his return to the side after his spell on the sidelines.

Predicted XI

Wollacott (GK)

Hunt

Cooper

O’Brien

Tomlinson

Aguair

Reed

Iandolo

Williams

Davison

McKirdy

Potential banana skin?

Carlisle are 22nd in the table and are only two points above Oldham Athletic in 23rd place, who have seen an upturn in form under John Sheridan and have a game in-hand.

Millen’s men are winless in their last seven games and are at serious risk of dropping into the National League this term unless they can turn their form around quick.

Swindon, on the other hand, have their sights set on the play-offs and will hope their win last weekend can spark an upturn in results between now and the end of the season.