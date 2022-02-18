QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed Lee Wallace’s groin injury isn’t as bad as first feared, though he will likely miss the clash with Hull City.

The experienced Scottish defender was forced off through injury as QPR fell to defeat against Millwall.

Wallace has spent time out injured already this season but was enjoying a sustained run in the side amid Sam McCallum’s injury absence. It was feared that the groin injury could have left him out for an extended spell.

However, QPR’s nerves have now been eased after a fresh update on Wallace’s injury.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton confirmed Wallace’s injury is not as bad as first feared after he underwent scans to assess the groin. He stated the Scot is highly unlikely to play against Hull City this weekend though and the club will be remaining cautious.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He had a scan last night and if there is anything there, it will be very low-grade, so we just have to make sure he is OK.

“It’s fingers crossed but I would say it is 70-30 he won’t be available.”

In his absence…

With Wallace likely to miss this weekend’s game, it could open the door for Sam McCallum to come back into the starting XI after his own extended spell on the sidelines.

McCallum has been picking up game time with the R’s U23 side in a bid to build some match fitness ahead of his return, so it will be hoped that he is fit to replace Wallace while he sits out.

If not, Moses Odubajo may have to deputise on the left-hand side as he did against Millwall when Wallace was forced off, while Albert Adomah will be keen to keep his spot on the right.